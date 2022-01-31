Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARBK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

