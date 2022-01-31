Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

HNNMY opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.22.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

