Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.93.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.