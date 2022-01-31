Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $77.49 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.