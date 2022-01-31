Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $270.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Shares of BA stock traded up $9.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.09. The stock had a trading volume of 454,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

