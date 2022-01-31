Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

