Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €85.00 ($96.59) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.13 ($93.33).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €68.51 ($77.85). 3,886,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 12-month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.27.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.