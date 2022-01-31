Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.48). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of SOFI opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910 in the last three months. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

