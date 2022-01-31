Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Realty Income Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

O stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

