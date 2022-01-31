JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,569,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.17% of JELD-WEN worth $164,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,282,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 135,650 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 469,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.46.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.