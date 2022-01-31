Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of JRSH traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $6.22. 4,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,716. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JRSH shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

