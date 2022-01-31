JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

