Jetcoin Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $257,819.01 and approximately $82,953.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00114381 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.