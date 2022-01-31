John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBT opened at $132.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.62. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

