John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.60% of John Bean Technologies worth $71,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $132.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.62. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

