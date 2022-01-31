John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.17

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.17 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.