Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.42 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

INTC stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

