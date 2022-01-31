Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 316.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,457 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 296.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 286.6% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 194.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 602.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.52 and a 200-day moving average of $247.22. The company has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

