Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 496,502 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $92.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.12, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

