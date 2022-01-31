Johnson Matthey (JMAT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON: JMAT) recently:

1/28/2022 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($37.78) to GBX 2,550 ($34.40). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Johnson Matthey had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,400 ($32.38) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,510 ($33.86) to GBX 2,320 ($31.30). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($37.78) to GBX 2,600 ($35.08). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,910 ($39.26) to GBX 2,290 ($30.90). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON JMAT traded up GBX 44 ($0.59) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,940 ($26.17). 1,156,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,026.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,535.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,838 ($24.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.37). The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,295 ($30.96) per share, for a total transaction of £413.10 ($557.34). Also, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($26.51) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,511.06). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,413,810.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

