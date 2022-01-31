Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $242.87 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.09 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.94 and a 200-day moving average of $247.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

