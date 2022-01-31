JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €57.00 ($64.77) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.58 ($85.88).

Shares of HEI traded down €0.68 ($0.77) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €61.18 ($69.52). 577,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €61.65 and its 200 day moving average is €66.68. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

