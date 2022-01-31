JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €62.00 Price Target

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM stock traded down €3.60 ($4.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €56.40 ($63.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €56.95 ($63.99) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($81.52). The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.48.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.