JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $144.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a market cap of $428.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

