JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $423.50

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 423.50 ($5.71) and last traded at GBX 430.25 ($5.80), with a volume of 126431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424 ($5.72).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 495.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 538.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £357.98 million and a PE ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

