JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 359.96 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 359 ($4.83). Approximately 124,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 39,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.69).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 374.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.66. The company has a quick ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 72.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.30.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

