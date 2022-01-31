Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 10.7% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.37. 53,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,427,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

