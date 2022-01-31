Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 10.7% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.37. 53,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,427,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
