Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 224,100 Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 224,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CANO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CANO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

CANO stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

