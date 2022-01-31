Jump Financial LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $84.63 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.