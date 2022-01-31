Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.79 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

UPS opened at $198.25 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.76. The firm has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

