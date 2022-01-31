Jump Financial LLC Purchases 31,547 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

