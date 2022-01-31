Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE K opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
