Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

