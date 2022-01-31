Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $338,283.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.79 or 0.07027055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.11 or 1.00079524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056001 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006760 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,055,091 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

