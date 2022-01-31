Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 155,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,482,590 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.30.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.46) to GBX 6,527 ($88.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,561.83.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth approximately $67,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 844.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 213,553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,039 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.