JUST Hits One Day Volume of $132.17 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. JUST has a market cap of $306.60 million and approximately $132.17 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.73 or 0.06940112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.19 or 0.99947177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006675 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.