JustBet (WINR) Price Reaches $0.0002

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $211,312.30 and approximately $275.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustBet has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.75 or 0.06927938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,535.11 or 0.99997717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00054961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006697 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

