Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Update

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,176,800 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 7,646,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,267.0 days.
Shares of JVTSF opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Juventus Football Club has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.14.
About Juventus Football Club
