Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Update

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,176,800 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 7,646,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,267.0 days.

Shares of JVTSF opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Juventus Football Club has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Get Juventus Football Club alerts:

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.