Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,500 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 1,325,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kahoot! ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

KHOTF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. 4,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

