KARMA Market Cap Achieves $31.52 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. KARMA has a total market cap of $31.52 million and approximately $142.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001479 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004310 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056140 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

