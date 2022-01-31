Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,462 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,047,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $12,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,775,000 after acquiring an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.23. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

