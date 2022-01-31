Kava.io Achieves Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00180683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00029462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.51 or 0.00382778 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00072213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

