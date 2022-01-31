Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.94% of Armstrong World Industries worth $178,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

