Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $833.53 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Aspen Technology comprises 2.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 10.14% of Aspen Technology worth $833,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $142.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.93.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

