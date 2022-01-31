Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,747 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of MSCI worth $488,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,410,000 after buying an additional 111,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $508.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.47. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.43.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

