Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 51,296 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,296 shares during the quarter. Avalara makes up about 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.65% of Avalara worth $555,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Avalara by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Avalara by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,696 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,853,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Avalara by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $103.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average is $156.31. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

