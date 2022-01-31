Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes $497.41 Million Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,685,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,407,000. Ryan Specialty Group accounts for 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 13.36% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The company had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

