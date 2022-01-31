KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

KE stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 105.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

