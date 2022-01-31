Kellogg (NYSE:K) Trading Down 3.8%

Kellogg (NYSE:K) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.77 and last traded at $62.80. 43,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,102,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
