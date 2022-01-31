Kellogg (NYSE:K) Trading Down 3.8%

Kellogg (NYSE:K) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.77 and last traded at $62.80. 43,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,102,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Kellogg alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.