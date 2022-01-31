Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

