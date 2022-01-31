Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $59.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

